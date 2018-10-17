YouTube suffers extended global access problems, outages
SAN BRUNO, California: YouTube, the Google-owned streaming service, experienced a service disruption on Wednesday (Oct 17), with users worldwide reporting broadcasting issues.
YouTube posted an update at about 11am Singapore time, about an hour after it initially acknowledged that its services were experiencing "access issues".
According to a Reuters report, the global access problems lasted for at least 90 minutes, with issues that also affected the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services.
Earlier, when users tried to access YouTube videos, they encountered error messages. In addition, visiting YouTube.com produced a blank screen with only the YouTube logo displayed.
Attempts to visit individual channels on the website returned "500 Internal Server Error" messages.
On the YouTube mobile app, users saw the "Error loading / Tap to retry" error message when they attempted to play back videos.
YouTube's search functions were still functioning - however, the videos were not playable from the results screen.
Representatives for YouTube and Google did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
For YouTube, massive and prolonged outages have been unusual.
In July, the YouTube TV subscription-television service in the US went down for at least an hour in the middle of the World Cup semifinal between England and Croatia.
As part of its apology, YouTube extended one week credit to YouTube TV customers.
A YouTube outage map on the Down Detector website showed the broadcasting issues affected several countries including the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and the United Kingdom.