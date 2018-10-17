YouTube suffers extended global access problems, outages

SAN BRUNO, California: YouTube, the Google-owned streaming service, experienced a service disruption on Wednesday (Oct 17), with users worldwide reporting broadcasting issues.

YouTube posted an update at about 11am Singapore time, about an hour after it initially acknowledged that its services were experiencing "access issues".

According to a Reuters report, the global access problems lasted for at least 90 minutes, with issues that also affected the YouTube TV and YouTube Music services.

We're back! Thanks for all of your patience. If you continue to experience issues, please let us know. https://t.co/NVU5GP7Sy6 — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

Thanks for your reports about YouTube, YouTube TV and YouTube Music access issues. We're working on resolving this and will let you know once fixed. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and will keep you updated. — Team YouTube (@TeamYouTube) October 17, 2018

Earlier, when users tried to access YouTube videos, they encountered error messages. In addition, visiting YouTube.com produced a blank screen with only the YouTube logo displayed.

Attempts to visit individual channels on the website returned "500 Internal Server Error" messages.

On the YouTube mobile app, users saw the "Error loading / Tap to retry" error message when they attempted to play back videos.

Youtube finally ran out of videos to recommend me pic.twitter.com/cObnFUo4kQ — ZeSpookyViking (@ZeRoyalViking) October 17, 2018

one of the many screens I’ve been getting. since when does #youtube crash? never seen it happen pic.twitter.com/WTOckvwGMX — ☁️ uʎןopuǝʍb ☁️ (@cloudy_grande98) October 17, 2018

YouTube's search functions were still functioning - however, the videos were not playable from the results screen.

Representatives for YouTube and Google did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

For YouTube, massive and prolonged outages have been unusual.

In July, the YouTube TV subscription-television service in the US went down for at least an hour in the middle of the World Cup semifinal between England and Croatia.

As part of its apology, YouTube extended one week credit to YouTube TV customers.



A YouTube outage map on the Down Detector website showed the broadcasting issues affected several countries including the United States, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan and the United Kingdom.

A screenshot of Down Detector's YouTube outage map on Wednesday (Oct 17) morning.

