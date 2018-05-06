ZTE applies to US Commerce department for suspension of business ban

China's ZTE Corp has submitted an application to the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security for the suspension of a business ban, it said in a filing to Shenzhen stock exchange on Sunday.

REUTERS: China's ZTE Corp has submitted an application to the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security for the suspension of a business ban, it said in a filing to Shenzhen stock exchange on Sunday.

Washington imposed a seven-year ban on U.S. companies selling components and software to ZTE after finding the Chinese telecoms company breached U.S. sanctions on Iran.

Advertisement

A U.S. trade delegation has said it would report back to President Donald Trump about China's representations on ZTE after the two sides' meet on May 3-4.

(Reporting by Min Zhang, John Ruwitch; Editing by Keith Weir)