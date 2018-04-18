ZTE may lose Android software license under US order - source

SAN FRANCISCO: China's ZTE Corp may not be able to use Google's Android operating system in its mobile devices because of a U.S. Commerce Department export control order, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, adding that ZTE and the Alphabet Inc unit have been discussing the impact of the order.

The two companies had not reached a decision about the use of Android by ZTE as of Tuesday morning, the person said. The U.S. order bars U.S. suppliers from selling components to ZTE.

ZTE shipped 46.4 million smartphones last year, placing it seventh among Android-based manufacturers, according to research firm IHS Markit.

