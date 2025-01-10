Teen in SLE bike chase that killed LTA officer pleads guilty to 6 charges; to be sentenced on Jan 23

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old who was in a motorcycle chase along Seletar Expressway (SLE) that killed a Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer pleaded guilty to six charges on Friday (Jan 10), including riding a motorcycle in a manner dangerous to the public.

The Singaporean cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act, as he was 17 at the time of one of his charges.

He faces a total of 13 charges, including possessing drugs at a Woodlands flat, consuming methamphetamine, possessing a Samurai sword and riding a motorcycle without a licence or insurance.

Addressing the court on Friday, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Thaddeus Tan said the prosecution would proceed on six of the 13 charges:

One count of possessing a scheduled weapon

One count of consuming a specified drug

One count of driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous or reckless manner

One count of riding a motorcycle without a valid licence

One count of illegally disclosing his SingPass login credentials for an unlawful purpose

One count of possessing a controlled drug

The remaining seven charges will be taken into consideration in sentencing.

The bulk of his offences occurred on Jun 4 last year.

FATAL SLE BIKE CHASE

On the morning of Jun 4, the late LTA officer Zdulfika Ahakasah had spotted the teen riding a motorcycle along the SLE.

The court heard that the motorcycle belonged to the teen’s cousin, who had entrusted him with the vehicle for repair.

After inspecting the motorcycle, however, the teen kept the keys to the motorcycle. On the day of the incident, he rode the motorcycle despite knowing that he did not have permission from his cousin to do so.

As he was riding along the expressway, Mr Zdulfika noticed that the motorcycle did not have any side mirrors attached and that the teen's helmet had a tinted visor.

Wanting to stop the teen so he could make checks on the motorcycle, Mr Zdulfika signalled for the teen to stop along the road shoulder.

At the time, the teen was wanted by the police for absconding in October 2023 before he was about to be sent to a community rehabilitation centre for drug-related issues.

Seeing that Mr Zdulfika was a uniformed officer and knowing that he was wanted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the teen began to accelerate to try to lose the LTA officer and escape arrest.

In the ensuing chase, the teenager cut across two lanes from the road shoulder and across the chevron marking of the expressway divider.

In his pursuit, Mr Zdulfika crashed into the road divider and was flung off his bike. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.