MPs call for mechanism to allow SG Bonus to be donated directly to charity

Some Members of Parliament mooted the idea of allowing people to donate their SG Bonus "hong bao" to charities.

SINGAPORE: Two Members of Parliament have suggested that mechanisms be introduced to make it easier for people to donate their SG Bonus of between S$100 and S$300 to charity.

Speaking in the Budget debate on Wednesday (Feb 28), MP for Sembawang GRC Lim Wee Kiak asked if the Government could make it straightforward for people to donate this cash windfall, which is due to be distributed at the end of this year.

"I know of schools who encourage students to donate an ang pow during the Chinese New Year period to the school welfare fund so students from needy families can benefit for the fund," said Dr Lim.

"In the same spirit of caring and sharing, I like to propose that the Government facilitates giving by providing an easy option for Singaporeans who are keen to donated their SG bonus ang pow to local charities like the Community Chest or President’s Challenge 2018," he added.

Dr Lim also asked if the Government can provide dollar-for-dollar matching to encourage the public to donate.

MP for Jalan Besar GRC Denise Phua agreed with the suggestion of facilitating the donations and said that such a move would mean a lot to those in need.

"A S$100 SG Bonus hongbao for some could mean an additional dinner out but to another, is cash flow to purchase that milk powder or diapers for the baby or disabled elderly parent," said Ms Phua.



She asked for mechanisms to be put in place to facilitate charitable donations before the SG Bonus is credited to recipients.

