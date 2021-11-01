Japan Hour Homeviewers’ Contest 2021

What do you love about Japan Hour and what interests you in the programme?
Tell us in no more than 300 characters.
PRIZES
TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR JAPAN HOUR HOMEVIEWERS' 2021 CONTEST ("TERMS AND CONDITIONS")
- Japan Hour Homeviewers’ 2021 Contest (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest”) is organised by Mediacorp Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Mediacorp”). These Terms and Conditions shall apply to all stages of the Contest.
- All participants of the Contest must follow the procedures provided to them, including all instructions set out herein this website, over the air or by any publicity materials provided by Mediacorp at any time and from time to time, including all instructions shown on screen during the Mediacorp programmes (hereinafter referred to as the “Programmes”) or otherwise.
- The Contest is open to all citizens and permanent residents of Singapore who are 18 years old and above as of the date of participation.
- Each participant’s personal data may be collected, used, disclosed and/or processed by Mediacorp and the Mediacorp Group for the following purposes:
- For the Mediacorp Group or its designated representatives or business partners to provide goods and services to the participants or parties designated by the participants and matters ancillary thereto.
- To verify and process payment when participants purchase goods and services from the Mediacorp Group.
- For administration of the Contest and verification and record of personal particulars including comparing it with information from other sources and using the information to communicate with participants.
- For research and analysis, including surveys and polls.
- To send participants notices, information, promotions and updates including marketing and advertising materials in relation to Mediacorp Group’s goods and services and those of third party organizations selected by the Mediacorp Group.
- To comply with any request from any third party or any order of court or directive from authorities investigating any alleged offence or misconduct or for the purposes of taking legal action against any participant.
- By agreeing to these Terms and Conditions, each participant:
- consents to Mediacorp collecting, using, disclosing and/or processing his/her personal data for the purposes as described in Clause 4 above;
- consents to Mediacorp transferring his/her personal data out of Singapore to Mediacorp’s third party service providers or agents for the purposes as described in Clause 4 above.
- The following persons are not eligible to participate in the Contest: employee(s) of any company in the Mediacorp Group, Sumitomo Corporation, Hakuhodo Singapore and all sponsors of the programme titled “Japan Hour” from time to time. Each participant may only submit one entry for the duration of the Contest. Duplicate/multiple entries will be considered void. For the avoidance of doubt, Mediacorp shall have the sole and absolute discretion to determine the eligibility of a participant for purposes of the Contest.
- Each participant shall make full and honest disclosure of particulars as requested in the Contest, by Mediacorp or otherwise. Any misrepresentation of any fact or particulars (deemed material by Mediacorp) shall result in disqualification and/or the forfeiture, withholding, withdrawal or reclamation of any cash and/or prize won.
- The participant shall not, without the prior written approval of Mediacorp, speak to the press or any other media nor give any interviews or comments relating to the Contest. The participant shall not disclose any information whatsoever relating to Mediacorp and/or any company in the Mediacorp Group to any other party.
- Mediacorp reserves the right not to award any prizes, or to substitute, add to or alter any item on the list of prizes offered. All prizes won by the participant shall not be transferable nor exchangeable for cash or otherwise.
- Mediacorp, as producer, does not undertake any responsibility to ensure that prizes will be delivered, by the sponsors or otherwise, to any prize winner. No agreement shall arise or be constituted, and no obligation will be incurred by Mediacorp or by its related/affiliated companies, officers and/or agents by reason of the participant(s)’ participation in the Contest or by reason of anything done or omitted to be done by the participant(s) as a result of or on account of the Contest. Mediacorp shall not be liable or responsible for any and all losses, damages, costs and/or expenses (of any nature whatsoever) suffered by any participant arising from any failure or refusal, for whatever reason, to deliver or transfer, whether by Mediacorp or any sponsor, the prize or make good on any promise or offer to the participant(s).
- The Contest as broadcast, publicised, promoted or marketed on the Programmes or otherwise shall be deemed and construed as an invitation to treat and the participant’s offer to participate in the Contest shall not be deemed accepted unless and until confirmed by Mediacorp by return reply to the participant through the Contest participation media of Mediacorp’s acceptance of the participant’s participation. Proof of submission of entries or votes is not proof of receipt. Mediacorp assumes no responsibility for any entries or votes unable to be received or processed for any technical reason. Mediacorp further reserves the right, without any liability on its part whatsoever, to cancel, postpone, terminate, suspend, end, stop or in any other way cease the Contest at any time without prior notice.
- Each participant shall bear each of their own costs and expenses incurred and/or arising from their participation in the Contest, including (without limitation), telecommunications, network, SMS and all such other charges and out-of-pocket expenses as may be incurred by each participant during or in connection with the Contest and no reimbursement may be sought from Mediacorp.
- By participating in the Contest, the participant agrees to take part in any and all marketing, promotional, publicity exercise as may be conducted by Mediacorp arising or with respect to the Contest and the participant irrevocably and unconditionally grants to Mediacorp all consents and waivers necessary for Mediacorp to record and use the participant(s)’ performance, appearance, likeness and/or particulars as the case may be, in any manner whatsoever and in any part of the world as Mediacorp shall in its sole discretion deem fit. The participant acknowledges that Mediacorp shall be at liberty to publish and otherwise use any recordings made by Mediacorp, including without limitation the information on the Contest submission, telephone call, telephone recordings, audio recordings, visual recordings and photographs (if any), for the promotion and publicity of the Contest. The participant hereby expressly waives any and all rights which the participant may acquire or have under the provisions of the Copyright Act of the Republic of Singapore (and any subsequent enactment or amendments thereto) and any other moral rights which the participant(s) may have or be entitled under any such legislation now existing or in the future enacted in any part of the world.
- The selection and number of judges, and the manner in which the Contest is judged, at each stage of the Contest shall be at Mediacorp’s sole and absolute discretion and the judges’ and/or Mediacorp’s decision at all stages of the Contest is final. No enquiries, appeals, verbal or written, shall be entertained. The participants shall accept and abide by any and all decisions made by Mediacorp and/or the judges concerning, without limitation, the rules of the participation, the rules, procedures and regulations of the Contest, the puzzles set on the Contest (if any), interviews with the participants (if any), the award of prizes and any other matters relating to the Contest including the production thereof.
- If required by Mediacorp, the participant shall provide all required information and documentation and satisfy all requirements specified by Mediacorp, for purposes of verifying the eligibility and/or identity of each participant.
- In the event that the Contest requires, entails and/or calls for the participant to submit any entries (whether in a tangible and/or intangible form) and/or to contribute and/or record any performance by the participant (the “Entry”), the participant hereby agrees that the ownership of the Entry and any and all intellectual property rights (if applicable) in and to the Entry shall vest and belong to Mediacorp solely and absolutely. In the event that the Entry is of an intangible nature, the participant shall ensure and procure that all necessary and applicable rights, clearances, licenses, waivers and/or assignments relating to, arising from and/or pursuant to the Entry are obtained for the purposes herein. The participanthereby waives any moral rights and the right to object to any derogatory treatment of the participant’s Entry. For the avoidance of doubt, unless expressly permitted by Mediacorp at its sole and absolute discretion, Mediacorp shall not be obliged to, and the participant shall not be entitled to a, return of the Entry.
- Winners will be selected based on the best answer(s) submitted, as determined by the judges and/or Mediacorp in their sole and absolute discretion. Winners will be announced on www.cna.asia/japanhour on 14 Jan 2022. Winners will be notified by phone and/or email. Each winning participant shall only be entitled to one prize. Unless otherwise specified by Mediacorp, prizes must be claimed in person with proof of identity acceptable to Mediacorp. Failure to produce the required documents for identification may result in the participant being disqualified and any prizes won shall be forfeited, withheld or withdrawn. Mediacorp shall have the right to dispose of any prizes not claimed within two months of the publication of winners in any manner in its sole discretion.
- Non-compliance with or breach of any of these Terms and Conditions shall immediately disqualify the participant from further participation at any stage of the Contest, and any cash and/or prizes won shall be forfeited, withheld or withdrawn.
- Mediacorp reserves the right to amend or vary any of these Terms and Conditions and the Contest without prior notice to any participant. Mediacorp further reserves the right, without any liability to any participant(s), to disqualify any participant(s) from the Contest at any time at its discretion.
- Mediacorp shall be under no liability whatsoever to the participant(s) or the participant(s)’ personal representatives, in respect of any loss, damage suffered by the participant(s) arising from or pursuant to the Contest or for any loss, damage or injury to life or property sustained by the participant(s) at any stage of the Contest and during production thereof, unless such loss, damage or injury is caused by Mediacorp’s gross and willful negligence.
- The participant shall indemnify and keep Mediacorp and its related/affiliated companies, officers, agents and employees (the “Indemnified Parties”) fully indemnified against any and all loss, damage, claims and costs (including legal costs on a full indemnity basis) suffered and/or incurred by any of the Indemnified Parties as a result of the participant’s breach of any of these Terms and Conditions.
- By his/her participation, the participant accepts to be bound by these Terms and Conditions.
- These Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Singapore.
- No third party shall have any rights under the Contracts (Rights of Third Party) Act of the Republic of Singapore.