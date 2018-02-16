'Do you fear me?' - Venezuela's Maduro threatens to gatecrash regional summit

Venezuela's unpopular socialist president Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday his right-wing Latin American counterparts showed intolerance by trying to exclude him from an upcoming summit in Lima and he vowed to go anyway.

CARACAS: Venezuela's unpopular socialist president Nicolas Maduro said on Thursday his right-wing Latin American counterparts showed intolerance by trying to exclude him from an upcoming summit in Lima and he vowed to go anyway.

Peru's centre-right government this week said Maduro would not be welcome at the Summit of the Americas in April, reinforcing his growing diplomatic isolation during a crackdown on dissent and a brutal economic crisis in Venezuela.

"Do you fear me? You don't want to see me in Lima? You're going to see me. Because come rain or shine, by air, land, or sea, I will attend the Summit of the Americas," Maduro said during a press conference with foreign journalists.

Maduro also said Argentina's centre-right president Mauricio Macri should call a meeting of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) group of Latin American nations with him.

"Call a meeting, dare, don't be scared of me, President Macri," said Maduro. "If you want to talk about Venezuela, let's talk about Venezuela."

Government critics say Maduro for years has refused to listen to advice that he should reform Venezuela's crumbling economy that has spawned shortages, hyperinflation, malnutrition, and the return of once-controlled diseases. They also say he refuses to acknowledge the extent of Venezuela's humanitarian suffering, so it is futile to meet with him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He says right-wing regional governments are part of U.S.-led international conspiracy to topple him and take control of the OPEC member's oil resources.

"They're the most unpopular governments on the planet," he said, naming Argentina, Colombia and Peru.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Andrew Hay)