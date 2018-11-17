'Firm assurances' Yemen's warring parties will attend talks - UN

Yemen's warring parties have given "firm assurances" that they are committed to attending peace talks to be convened shortly in Sweden, U.N. Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Friday, and pledged to escort the Houthi delegation from Sanaa if needed.

"This is a crucial moment for Yemen. I have received firm assurances from the leadership of the Yemeni parties ... that they are committed to attending these consultations. I believe they are genuine," Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by James Dalgleish)