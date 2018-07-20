'Mass casualty incident' after Missouri tourist boat capsizes

REUTERS: An amphibious vehicle has capsized on a lake in Missouri with over 20 people on board, leading to a "mass casualty incident," according to Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.

Several patients have been taken to hospital following the incident on the "Ride the Ducks" amphibious vehicle on Table Rock Lake, Stone County, near Branson, Missouri, the fire district said in tweets.

