'Mixed picture' in Europe, COVID-19 vaccine at least 12 months off - WHO

GENEVA: The number of new cases of COVID-19 is easing in some parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but outbreaks are still growing in Britain and Turkey, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday (Apr 14).

"The overall world outbreak, 90 per cent of cases are coming from Europe and the United States of America. So we are certainly not seeing the peak yet," WHO spokeswoman Dr Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In China, "the biggest threat is imported cases", she said, referring to the latest data.

"We shouldn't really be expecting to see the vaccine for 12 months or longer," Harris added.



Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Advertisement