'No question of going back' on Brexit withdrawal deal: French minister

PARIS: There is "no question of going back" on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday (Feb 4).

"On the withdrawal deal, there is no question of going back," Le Drian told France Inter radio, adding it was hard to find a way out of the current impasse regarding the Irish backstop.

Advertisement

Le Drian said it was up to Britons to decide whether they wanted to hold a second referendum on whether to leave the European Union.

