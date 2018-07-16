'Paris won't die': Scenes of joy at Paris bar targeted by terror

World

'Paris won't die': Scenes of joy at Paris bar targeted by terror

Celebrating at the Carillon
Celebrating at the Carillon AFP/Lucas BARIOULET

Bookmark

PARIS: Striking images of World Cup celebrations at a Paris bar targeted in the deadly November 2015 attacks ricocheted around social media on Monday (Jul 16), potent symbols of France's resolve to not live in fear despite a persistent terror threat.

At the Carillon bar in eastern Paris, fans crowdsurfed and barmen sprayed champagne as "Les Bleus" closed in on their victory.

It was a welcome celebration for a country still reeling from the massacre of 130 people enjoying a Friday night out three years ago, one of a wave of attacks which have claimed nearly 250 victims.

People packed into Le Carillon to watch Sunday's World Cup final
People packed into Le Carillon to watch Sunday's World Cup final AFP/Lucas BARIOULET

"To be world champions here, it's a symbol," said Benoit Bardet, a young IT consultant who is "not especially a football fan", told AFP outside the Carillon.

"Coming here with my mates was a way of remembering, and to show that Paris won't die," he said.

The drinks flowed in a sea of blue, white and red, the national colours on jerseys and flags being waved with abandon.

Many saw the World Cup victory as a chance to reverse the country's fortunes and help ease tensions, in particular in deprived urban areas where large immigrant communities often complain of being treated as second-class citizens.

Crowdsuring at the Carillon
Crowdsuring at the Carillon AFP/Lucas BARIOULET

"Seeing everyone all together in the street, it's mad," Ludovic Guaignant, a technician wearing an Antoine Griezmann shirt, told AFP outside the bar.

"There aren't any more problems, racism - everyone's together. You only get that with football."

Emma Passama, her shoulders draped in a blue, white and red garland, also felt it was her symbolic duty to come and celebrate here as a patron of the Carillon bar.

"They have lost clients since the attacks, so this is a way of supporting them," she said.

"Plus, we aren't getting stepped on like in the (Champ de Mars) fan zone!"

A couple kissed Sunday outside the Carillon bar in Paris, one of several targeted by jihadist gunmen
A couple kissed Sunday outside the Carillon bar in Paris, one of several targeted by jihadist gunmen in November 2015 in attacks which killed 130 people AFP/Lucas BARIOULET

Source: AFP/ng

Tagged Topics

Bookmark