'Snow emergency' as powerful spring storm pounds parts of US

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A powerful spring storm pummelled the U.S. Midwest and Plains on Saturday with blizzard conditions and high winds, while tornadoes and thunderstorms threatened some of the South.

MILWAUKEE: A powerful spring storm pummelled the U.S. Midwest and Plains on Saturday with blizzard conditions and high winds, while tornadoes and thunderstorms threatened some of the South.

Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota were under warnings for blizzard-like conditions. The city of St. Paul, Minnesota declared a snow emergency.

Forecasters were expecting more than a foot of snow (30 cm) in parts of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Wind gusts around Duluth, Minnesota had exceeded 50 miles (80 km) per hour, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

"Difficult, dangerous travel conditions expected," it said on Twitter.

As the storm pushed south into Saturday evening, authorities warned that severe thunderstorms could bring gusting winds, flooding and hail. Severe weather warnings extended from Texas to central Alabama, which was under a tornado watch.

Freezing rain and ice storms were expected to move into northern New England through Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

National weather forecasters also cautioned that high winds were producing critical fire conditions in the Southern Plains.

On Friday, the system produced 10 reports of tornadoes in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, the weather service said. Four people were injured and 160 buildings damaged in a possible tornado in northwest Arkansas, local media reported.

About 100,000 customers in the Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi while an additional 30,000 were without power in Michigan on Saturday afternoon, the website Poweroutage.us reported.

(Additional reporting by Letitia Stein in Detroit; Editing by Helen Popper and Alistair Bell)