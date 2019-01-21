"Think about it again," German minister urges UK on Brexit
BERLIN: German Europe Minister Michael Roth on Monday urged Britain to think about reviewing its decision to leave the European Union.
"The door to the EU always remains open - perhaps think about it again," Roth told German broadcaster ARD.
Asked if that meant holding a second referendum, he replied: "Exactly."
(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Riham Alkousaa)