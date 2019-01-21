"Think about it again," German minister urges UK on Brexit

German Europe Minister Michael Roth on Monday urged Britain to think about reviewing its decision to leave the European Union.

"The door to the EU always remains open - perhaps think about it again," Roth told German broadcaster ARD.

Asked if that meant holding a second referendum, he replied: "Exactly."

(Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Riham Alkousaa)