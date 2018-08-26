1 dead, many injured in 6.0-magnitude quake in western Iran: Reports

TEHRAN: One person was killed and dozens injured in a strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck western Iran near the border with Iraq early Sunday (Aug 26), local media reported.

The shallow quake hit 26 kilometres (16 miles) southwest of the city of Javanrud in Kermanshah province, the US Geological Survey said, near the site of a powerful quake last year that killed hundreds.

Houshang Bazvand, the governor of Kermanshah, told state news agency IRNA that at least 90 people had been injured and one killed.

The Tasnim news agency earlier said that a 70-year-old man had died of a heart attack in the town of Novosbad, and it was not clear if this was the same fatality.

Bazvand said a crisis centre had been set up, with hospitals and relief organisations placed on alert.

There were reports that the quake was felt far across the border into Iraq, and IRNA said there were multiple aftershocks.

Images on social media showed people being rushed to hospitals, but suggested relatively light damage to infrastructure.

Iran sits on top of two major tectonic plates and sees frequent seismic activity.

In November last year a major 7.3-magnitude quake killed 620 people in Kermanshah province and another eight people in Iraq.