10 dead as flooding hits southwest France

VILLEGAILHENC, France: At least 10 people died when violent rainstorms turned rivers into raging torrents in southwest France on Monday (Oct 15), prompting some of the deadliest flooding in years, officials said.

The equivalent of three months of rainfall was dumped overnight in the region of Carcassonne in just a few hours, inundating fields and towns while sending rivers over their banks, including the Aude, which reached levels not seen in 100 years.

Advertisement

Local authorities in the Aude department said 10 people were killed, down from a previous toll of 13 dead given by the interior ministry.

At least one person was still missing and eight were injured, authorities added.

President Emmanuel Macron, whose office said he will soon visit the affected areas, offered "the sympathy and solidarity of the entire nation for the victims of the Aude flooding and their families."

The rescue operations appear to have put back an expected announcement on a government reshuffle, triggered by the sudden resignation of interior minister Gerard Collomb nearly two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the overnight victims was an 88-year-old nun who was swept from her room by floodwaters at the Burning Bush priory in the village of Villardonnel, north of the fortress city of Carcassonne.

"The water crashed through the building's main door and on through the door to her room, the lowest in the convent. It carried away her furniture which ended up on the veranda," said Sister Irene, the mother superior.

Elsewhere, flash floods overturned cars, ripped up streets and battered buildings and bridges, especially to the north of Carcassonne where authorities ordered bridges closed because of the rising Aude river.

Authorities rushed hundreds of firefighters and half a dozen helicopters to the region to help with rescue operations.

Some 600 firefighters were sent in to help evacuate residents AFP/Pascal PAVANI

"There's water everywhere in the house. Everything is flooded," Helene Segura told AFP by telephone from the hard-hit village of Villegailhenc, where at least one small bridge had collapsed.

"Rescue teams were deployed as quickly as possible, but operations have proved to be complicated," said interior ministry spokesman Frederic de Lanouvelle.

HUNDREDS EVACUATED

In the town of Trebes, near Carcassonne, the water in the Aude rose eight metres in just five hours, officials said.

In total nine people died in the city, which made headlines earlier this year after a jihadist attacker killed four people in a shooting spree, including a police officer who took the place of a hostage.

Two elderly residents died overnight in Villegailhenc, where the main bridge collapsed, and one person was killed in Villalier.

Around 1,000 people were evacuated in the area of Pezens, also near Carcassonne, amid fears that a nearby dam could burst, and thousands of homes throughout the area were without electricity after strong winds brought down power lines.

Bridges and roads collapsed as flash floods swamped a number of towns and villages around the fortress city of Carcassonne AFP/ERIC CABANIS

The storms were triggered when a front of warm and humid air from the Mediterranean Sea slammed into colder air around the Massif central mountain range in central France, inundating an area from the eastern Pyrenees to Aveyron further north.

This well-known weather pattern occurs three to six times a year in the region and nearly always triggers flash flooding.

But the French weather forecasting service, Meteo France, suggested these episodes had recently become more frequent and more severe.

An unrelated storm on Sunday also hit Portugal, leaving 28 people with minor injuries and hundreds of thousands without power amid flooding in the region around the capital Lisbon.

The heavy rains, which later rolled on through Spain, were the tail end of Hurricane Leslie in the Atlantic, which weakened to a post-tropical storm as it made landfall.

Authorities rushed in helicopters to help with rescue operations, particularly those in the floodplain of the Aude river which hit its highest level in 100 years AFP/ERIC CABANIS

Last week, another weather system moving across the Mediterranean left 12 people dead on the Spanish island of Majorca, as well as two people in southeast France.

Further north, nearly 100 people have evacuated due to flooding in Norway, where heavy rainfall has been accompanied by warm temperatures that have accelerated the melting of snow.

Map of southwestern France showing flood-hit areas AFP/AFP

​​​​​​​