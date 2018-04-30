11 children killed in Afghan suicide attack on foreign convoy: Officials

KANDAHAR: A suicide attack on a foreign military convoy in southern Afghanistan on Monday (Apr 30) killed at least 11 children who were nearby, officials said, amid a spate of attacks across the war-torn country.

Sixteen others were wounded, including foreign and Afghan security forces, when a bomb-laden car exploded in the southern province of Kandahar, provincial police spokesman Qasim Afghan told AFP.

Kandahar governor spokesman Said Aziz Ahmad Azizi confirmed the casualty toll. He said five Romanian soldiers and two Afghan police were among the injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Romanian soldiers are tasked with providing security at Kandahar airport which is used by foreign forces.

The attack came hours after two suicide blasts in the Afghan capital Kabul killed at least 25 people including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai.

The Islamic State group claimed the Kabul attacks.