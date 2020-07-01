13 dead, several people injured in explosion in north Tehran

TEHRAN: Thirteen people were killed and several were injured in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of the Iranian capital Tehran, the Khabaronline news site reported on Tuesday (Jun 30).

The explosion was caused by a gas leak, Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state TV.

Video posted online by the agency showed thick black smoke rising into the evening sky.

Jalal Maleki, the Tehran Fire Department spokesman, told the Tasnim news agency that a fire had broken out in a medical clinic in north Tehran and firefighters have been sent to the scene.

An explosion took place close to a sensitive military site near Tehran last week which a defence ministry spokesman told state TV was caused by a tank leak at a gas storage facility.

