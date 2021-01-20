15.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in United States

ATLANTA: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it has administered 15,707,588 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday (Jan 19) morning and distributed 31,161,075 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the agency said.

The agency said 13,595,803 people had received one or more doses, while 2,023,124 people have got the second dose as of Tuesday.

A total of 1,745,441 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

The United States surpassed 24 million COVID-19 infections and 400,000 lives lost from the virus on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally. The country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases and 3,220 deaths on average over the last seven days.

President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday led a national memorial observance on the eve of his inauguration to honour those who died from COVID-19.

He has pledged to make coronavirus relief a top priority when he takes office on Wednesday.

Biden, eager to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, has also promised 100 million doses injected during his first 100 days in office.

To achieve that goal he will push for the creation of new community vaccination centers in gyms, stadiums and schools, and will mobilise an additional 100,000 health care workers.

