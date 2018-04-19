15 hurt in Swiss road accident involving Sri Lanka tourists

GENEVA: Fifteen people were injured on Wednesday (Apr 18) when a coach carrying tourists from Sri Lanka crashed with two trucks on a Swiss highway, police and media said.

A tourist coach carrying 40 passengers collided with two trucks near the Winterthur-Wulflingen exit on a motorway not far from the northern city of Zurich, at 3.15pm (9.15pm Singapore time), regional police said.

"Fifteen people were injured, one of them seriously," Zurich's cantonal police said in a statement, adding that the cause of the accident remained unclear.

According to the ATS news agency, the coach was carrying tourists from Sri Lanka.

The driver of the coach and a female travel companion riding up front were stuck and needed to be extracted by rescue workers, police said.

The driver suffered moderate injuries, while the woman was seriously injured, they said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twelve of the tourists were meanwhile slightly injured, as was the driver of one of the trucks, police said.