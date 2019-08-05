19 dead in car explosion in central Cairo

CAIRO: Nineteen people died and 30 were injured in an explosion resulting from a car crash in central Cairo, Egypt's health ministry said on Monday (Aug 5).

There was no official statement indicating that the explosion was an attack.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The blast happened when a car driving against traffic on Cairo's Nile corniche road collided with three other cars, the interior ministry said in a separate statement.

People look on at the damage left by a fire from a blast outside the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt on Aug 5, 2019. REUTERS/Shokry Hussien

It triggered a blaze that forced the partial evacuation of a nearby hospital, National Cancer Institute, the health ministry said.

Shortly after the explosion, blazing cars could be seen in the roadway as passers-by struggled to help the injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later in the morning, investigators scoured the scene amid a heavy police presence. The hospital building showed apparent damage up to the third floor, a Reuters witness said.

Egypt's public prosecutor is investigating the incident, sources told Reuters.