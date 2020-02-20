At least 2 dead after passenger train from Sydney to Melbourne derails
MELBOURNE: At least two people have died after a passenger train from Sydney to Melbourne derailed on Thursday (Feb 20) night, according to Australian authorities.
A number of other people are injured, said Victoria Police.
The XPT train was carrying at least 160 passengers when it derailed at about 7.45pm near the town of Wallan, about 50km north of Melbourne, local media reported.
Photos posted on social media showed at least one of the train’s carriages lying on its side as passengers stood at the side of the tracks.
A triage centre has been set up at a nearby petrol station.
Ambulance Victoria said one person had been airlifted to Melboune.
It added that it was assessing a large number of passengers, however they are not believed to be seriously injured.
"Fortunately only a few people seemed injured in our carriage," passenger Rickard Scott said on Twitter.
"Stuff flew everywhere. Carriages crumpled at edges. We walked out. Most people able to walk out."
The rail lines between Sydney and Melbourne have been closed.
This story is developing. Please refresh for updates.