At least 2 dead after passenger train from Sydney to Melbourne derails

MELBOURNE: At least two people have died after a passenger train from Sydney to Melbourne derailed on Thursday (Feb 20) night, according to Australian authorities.

A number of other people are injured, said Victoria Police.

We're on scene after a train derailed at Wallan tonight.

It's believed the train travelling from Sydney to Melbourne derailed near the Hume Freeway just before 8pm. Two people have died at the scene and a number of others are injured.



— Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) February 20, 2020

The XPT train was carrying at least 160 passengers when it derailed at about 7.45pm near the town of Wallan, about 50km north of Melbourne, local media reported.

Images posted on social media showed carriages on their side and at angles by the side of the tracks.



— erin pearson (@epearson_3) February 20, 2020

More than twenty emergency vehicles were sent to the scene while a triage centre was set up at a nearby petrol station.



Ambulance Victoria said one person was flown to Melbourne in an air ambulance and "four people will be taken to hospital in a stable condition".

"A large number of people are being assessed but are not believed to be seriously injured."

"Fortunately only a few people seemed injured in our carriage," passenger Rickard Scott wrote on Twitter.

"Stuff flew everywhere. Carriages crumpled at edges. We walked out. Most people able to walk out."



The rail lines between Sydney and Melbourne have been closed.​​​​​​​

