3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting

NEW ORLEANS: Three people were killed and at least seven others were injured in a mass shooting in New Orleans late Saturday night (Jul 28), officials said.

Police said two gunmen shot indiscriminately into a crowd at about 10.30pm local time, about three miles (4.8km) from the city's famed French quarter.

Three of the wounded were pronounced dead at the scene and seven others were taken to local hospitals. The conditions of the wounded were not immediately available.

Here's the scene on Claiborne. Still waiting for an update from NOPD chief about what happened pic.twitter.com/lW4Ee6gTsd — Matt Sledge (@mgsledge) July 29, 2018





"There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on her official Twitter page.

There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our City when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, & we have had more than enough. Three more lives — gone. It has to end. It’s unacceptable anywhere. pic.twitter.com/WqUWcf75V3 — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) July 29, 2018





No other information from the police on either the gunmen or the incident was immediately available.

