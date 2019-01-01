3 wounded in Manchester knife attack

LONDON: A man, a woman and a police officer were being treated for knife injuries, British police said on Monday (Dec 31), after a stabbing at a railway station in Manchester.

The attack took place at Manchester Victoria station in the northwest English city on New Year's Eve.

The suspect has been arrested.

"Officers are attending Manchester Victoria station following reports of a man wielding a knife," the statement said, adding that the call was received at 8.52pm local time.

"A man has been detained and two members of the public, a man and a woman have been taken to hospital with knife injuries.

"A BTP officer is also receiving treatment for a stab wound to the shoulder," British Transport Police said in a statement.

We continue to respond to an incident at #ManchesterVictoria station. The station is currently closed. Officers are at the scene and a man has been arrested. — BTP Gtr Manchester (@BTPGtrMcr) December 31, 2018





They said officers were at the scene along with colleagues from the Greater Manchester police force and the ambulance service.

Witness Sam Clack, 38, a BBC radio producer, said: "I just heard this most blood curdling scream and looked down the platform.

"He came towards me. I looked down and saw he had a kitchen knife with a black handle with a good 12 inch (30cm) blade.

"It was just fear, pure fear."

Clack said police officers used a stun gun and pepper spray before, "six or seven" officers jumped on the man.

