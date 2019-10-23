39 people found dead in lorry container: UK police

LONDON: The bodies of 39 people were found in a lorry container at an industrial estate in the east of London on Wednesday (Oct 23), British police said.

Police said the truck was believed to have come from Bulgaria and to have entered Britain at Holyhead in Wales on Saturday.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said: "This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our enquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened.

"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however, I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process."

Emergency services discovered the container at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, located by the River Thames about 20 miles from central London, and alerted the police at about 1.40am local time, the police said.

The 39 victims, 38 adults and one teenager, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he is appalled by the incident and that he is receiving regular updates on the case.

"I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened," Mr Johnson said. "My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones."

"Such tragic news on loss of life," Brandon Lewis, a junior interior minister said on Twitter. "Thoughts are with victims, their families & friends. Police are working to ensure those responsible are brought to justice."

Britain's interior minister Priti Patel said she was "shocked and saddened" by the news.

"Essex Police has arrested an individual and we must give them the space to conduct their investigations," she said on Twitter.

