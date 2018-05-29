4 including gunman dead in Belgium shooting: Prosecutors

BRUSSELS: An armed man shot and killed two police officers and a passer-by in the eastern Belgian city of Liege on Tuesday (May 29) before being subdued by police, prosecutors said.

Belgium's anti-terrorist crisis centre was monitoring the situation, Interior Minister Jan Jambon said on Twitter. It was unclear, however, what lay behind the incident in which the man had also taken a woman hostage, according to RTBF.



Images on social media showed people scurrying for safety on Liege's central boulevard d'Avroy with shots and sirens being heard in the background. One video showed two police in body armour moving into position.

A police officer speaks with parents of children at a nearby high school in the eastern Belgian city of Liege on May 29, 2018, after a man killed three people including two policemen. (Photo: AFP/John Thys)

Liege, an industrial city close to the German border in the French-speaking Wallonia region, was also the scene of a shooting in 2011, when a gunman killed four people and wounded over 100 before turning the gun on himself.

Belgium has been on high alert since a Brussels-based Islamic State cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died.

