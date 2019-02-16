5 killed, 5 police officers wounded in US mass shooting

CHICAGO: Five people were killed and five police officers wounded on Friday (Feb 15) when a gunman opened fire in an industrial area on the outskirts of Chicago, police said.

"At this time, we have confirmed that five victims are deceased," said Kristen Ziman, the police chief in Aurora, Illinois - a small suburb 40 miles (65km) west of central Chicago.

The chief said multiple officers were wounded, including two of the first who entered the building in a manufacturing complex where the shooting occurred at approximately 1:28 pm (1928 GMT).

The gunman, who was killed, was identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin, believed to be an employee of the facility.

Police said they do not know the motive for the shooting.

US media reported that the suspected gunman was killed soon after police and federal agents flooded the manufacturing complex.

Four injured officers were said to be in stable condition, and one local hospital said it had treated three patients for "non-life threatening injuries."

Witnesses said they had locked themselves into nearby buildings as a man in his 30s or 40s began firing off rounds.

Aerial TV footage showed dozens of police cars, ambulances and fire trucks at the scene as local officers with shields entered the complex alongside the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

John Probst, who was in the building as the shooting began but was able to escape, told the local ABC TV affiliate he recognised the gunman as a co-worker.

"What I saw was the guy running down the aisles with a pistol with a laser on it," he said. "We were just scared."

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police said four Aurora police officers were wounded.

"These four heroes willingly ran into harm's way to protect their fellow citizens and very nearly paid the ultimate price," union leader Chris Southwood said in a statement.

Police urged the public to avoid the area, announcing that they would give further details at a news conference later in the day.

Nancy Caal, an employee of a nearby repair workshop, told the Daily Herald newspaper she and three others had heard numerous emergency sirens, and so "went and shut the front gate and locked all of the doors."

The local school district put campuses on lock down, but students were released later in the day.

The shooting comes just a day after the first anniversary of the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a former pupil killed 14 students and three staff.

Nearly 1,200 children lost their lives to gun violence in the year since and there have been 37 mass shootings - those with at least four victims, not including the assailant - recorded already in the US this year.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters President Donald Trump had been briefed and was monitoring for news from the latest rampage.

In a presidential message on Thursday to mark the Parkland anniversary, Trump recommitted to "ensuring the safety of all Americans."

"Let us declare together, as Americans, that we will not rest until our schools are secure and our communities are safe," Trump said.