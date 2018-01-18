5-year-old who survived cancer dies after being hit by car in Toronto

TORONTO: She bravely beat cancer when she was three years old, but was taken from her family just a couple of years later in a "freak accident" outside her kindergarten.

Five-year-old Camila Torcato and her father were about to get in their car to go home from St Raphael Catholic School at about 3.30pm on Monday (Jan 15) when an unoccupied Hyundai SUV rolled towards them, according to Canadian news reports.

The two were pinned between the empty Hyundai Santa Fe and their own car. Camila was rushed to a children's hospital, but died later that evening.



CTV News reported that a woman had parked the Hyundai further up the street and got out to walk across the street towards the school. It is unclear if the gear was engaged or if there was a mechanical problem that caused the vehicle to move, the report said.



According to the Toronto Star, Camila was diagnosed with cancer at the age of two and underwent surgeries on her kidneys and lungs. She completed her chemotherapy a year ago and began school last September.

The Canadian newspaper quoted her distraught father, Mr Amilcar Torcato, as saying Camila's mother usually picks her up from school but he did so instead that day because the child had asked him if he could.

“She was a very special girl, she had problems before, she had cancer, but she was a fighter. She was a very sweet girl, shy, but very sweet; my mind is filled with her memories," he told the Star.



“There are so many memories of playing with her, and going with her to places she liked to go to like the beach, playing in the snow, outside, she liked being outside all the time.”



Camila began school last September after completing her chemotherapy, according to the Toronto Star. (Photo: Amilcar Torcato)

Police sergeant Duncan Miller called Camila's death a "freak accident", Global News reported.

Collision reconstruction investigators were gathering evidence and will examine the vehicle to determine if a mechanical failure had occurred, the Global News quoted Mr Miller as saying on Monday.

A GoFundMe page by a family friend, Ms Ana Paula Carrera, to assist Camila's family has raised almost US$36,000 as of Thursday.

"The people who really suffer from these type of events are the parents who have to live on without their child and they deserve all the support that they can get so they can find peace without the financial stress that our society can create," she wrote on the page.

Ms Carrera described Camila to the Toronto Sun as an “amazing” little girl. “And strong like a rock."

Grief counsellors were at the school on Tuesday to help students and staff cope with the news of Camila’s death, and a makeshift memorial with flowers and stuffed animals was set up at the back of the institution, local news outlets reported.

Mr Torcato told the Star he hoped people would be more careful with parking cars around schools to avoid such tragedies.

“Make sure you stop the motor, and to not go out without stopping the motor,” he said. “This could happen again, yesterday it was her, tomorrow, it can be another child.”

