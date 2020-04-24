More than 5,000 US meat, food-processing workers exposed to COVID-19: Union

CHICAGO: More than 5,000 US meat and food-processing workers have been infected with or exposed to COVID-19, and 13 have died, the country's largest meatpacking union said on Thursday (Apr 23).

Major meat processors like JBS USA and Tyson Foods Inc have indefinitely shuttered slaughterhouses as the coronavirus has spread among plant employees who often must work shoulder to shoulder. The shutdowns have limited US production as demand has increased at grocery stores.

Brazilian-owned JBS, Tyson Foods and Cargill Inc did not immediately respond to requests for comment about how many plant employees had been infected or died.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union said employees in the meat sector have not had enough equipment to protect themselves from the virus.

The union has 250,000 members who are meat packing and food processing workers, and represent about 80 per cent of US beef and pork production and 40 per cent of poultry production.

Plant workers on a conference call organised by the union said meat companies have been taking employees' temperatures, bleaching hallways and doorways, and installing dividers to separate workers, as part of efforts to prevent spread of the virus. However, several employees said they still feared falling ill from the contagious respiratory disease.

"As far as social distancing, it's almost impossible," said Margarita Heredia, who works in a JBS pork plant in Marshalltown, Iowa. "There's no room."

The union is pushing government officials to provide more protective equipment like masks for plant workers.

The US Department of Agriculture is separately trying to obtain face masks for meat inspectors who work in plants, according to the agency. Supplies are limited due to high demand, requiring some inspectors to provide their own masks, the USDA said.

As a result, the USDA authorised a one-time reimbursement of US$50 to Food Safety and Inspection Service employees who must work away from home.

