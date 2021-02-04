55.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 33.8 million administered: US CDC

WASHINGTON: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 33,878,254 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 55,943,800 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses are for both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, vaccines as of 6am ET on Wednesday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Tuesday, the agency had administered 32,780,860 doses of the vaccines, and distributed 52,657,675 doses.

The agency said 27,154,956 people had received 1 or more doses while 6,436,931 people have got the second dose as of Wednesday.

A total of 4,022,407 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

