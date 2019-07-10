Qantas to check six A380 planes for wing cracks after EU warning

SYDNEY: Qantas Airways operates six of the 25 Airbus A380 planes that have been ordered by European regulators to undergo inspections for possible cracks on the wings.

The Australian flag carrier completed inspections on two aircraft in March and July, and has up to May 2021 to conduct checks on the remaining four.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have completed inspections on two aircraft and there were no concerns with the structural integrity of the wing,” Qantas' head of engineering Chris Snook said in response to queries from CNA.

European regulators last week ordered inspections on 25 older Airbus A380 superjumbo airplanes after some cracks were detected on the wings on the world’s largest passenger aircraft.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), in its directive, said the condition, if not detected and corrected, could reduce the structural integrity of the wing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The repairs must be carried out within 15 years of the initial wing box assembly.

The first inspection for Qantas aircraft is not due until June 2020 with the last due May 2021.

Qantas said it will complete the inspections ahead of the required time frame.

"Inspections are not required on these aircraft for another year or two and are being done well in advance of the required time frames," said Mr Snook.

Four Airbus A380 planes in the Singapore Airlines fleet will require inspections, the carrier told CNA on Tuesday.

Emirates, the world’s largest A380 operator, has started checks on nine of its superjumbos and “so far, there has been nothing untoward in the findings”, Reuters reported a spokeswoman as saying.