69-vehicle chain collision leaves 51 people injured in the US

YORK COUNTY, Virginia: A chain collision involving 69 vehicles in the United States early on Sunday (Dec 22) left 51 people injured, some seriously.

The accident happened just before 8am (9pm Singapore time) on Sunday on Interstate 64 in York County and, for a time, shut down traffic in both directions, Virginia State Police Sergeant Michelle Anaya said in a statement.

There was fog and icy conditions on the road at the time of the accident, police said.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities.

First responders at the site of an accident in Virginia on Dec 22, 2019, after a chain collision involving 69 vehicles left 51 people injured. (Photo: Facebook/York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office)

A person climbs over crashed cars at the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Virginia on Dec 22, 2019. (Photo: Ivan Levy via AP)

Video footage of the scene showed a sea of cars that had collided with one another or the interstate barricade, some with their doors, trunks and bumpers mangled.

UPDATE: #VSP investigation continues into I64 #York County crashes. 69 vehicles w/51 transported to region hospitals. Most injuries minor; 11 serious. No life-threatening or fatalities reported. Fog & ice causative factors. TY @VaDOTHR @jccpolice @YorkPoquosonSO & 7 #fire depts. pic.twitter.com/64aupQtPf3 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) December 22, 2019

"It was all foggy. So it was hard to see what's in front of me. And then I saw somebody's stop light and I pressed the brake and the car started like moving around," said Alena Levy, describing the moments just before crashing her new Audi in the wreck.

"Then somebody hit me on the door and smashed it into the other car," Levy said.

She said she sustained minor neck injuries, but they were not "serious".

Drivers stand at the scene of a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Virginia on Dec 22, 2019. (Photo: Ivan Levy via AP)

Cars are piled on top of one another following a multi-vehicle pileup on Interstate 64 in York County, Virginia on Dec 22, 2019. (Photo: Ivan Levy via AP)

Levy's husband, Ivan, was driving a separate car further behind and was able to avoid the crash.

"I mean, it was crazy, it was like chaos, you know. But, you know, you know, I'm a Marine, so I get trained to run to the sounds of chaos, I suppose," He said.

Ivan says he used his training to jump into action and offer assistance to other drivers.