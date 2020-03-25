Tsunami warnings after 7.5-magnitude quake hits near Russia's Kuril Islands

MOSCOW: A 7.5-magnitude quake hit off Russia's Kuril Islands on Wednesday (Mar 25), the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit at a depth of 59km, around 1,400km northeast of the Japanese city of Sapporo, USGS added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a tsunami watch was issued for the state of Hawaii, while another agency, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, said the quake had potential to generate a destructive tsunami.

"Tsunami waves are forecast to be less than 0.3 meters above the tide level," the center said in its advisory about risks to the coasts of Hawaii, Japan, Russia and the Pacific islands of Midway, the Northern Marianas and Wake Island.

The four southernmost islands of the Kuril chain - Habomai, Shikotan, Etorofu and Kunashiri - have been disputed between Moscow and Tokyo since the end of World War II.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kurils are known as the Northern Territories in Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Association warned against slight tidal changes but said no warnings or even watch advisories had been issued.