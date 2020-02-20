8 people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase

BERLIN: At least eight people were killed in two shooting incidents on late Wednesday (Feb 19) near the German city of Frankfurt, a police spokesman said.

The shootings targeted shisha bars in the town of Hanau, located about 20km from Frankfurt, according to local media.



An unknown number of attackers were still at large, added police, who have launched a major manhunt.



Police special units are chasing the perpetrators who fled the scene of the first attack in a dark-coloured car, police added.

Heavily armed police sealed off two streets in the city where ambulances had rushed, and a police helicopter hovered over the city.



The motive for the shootings is still unclear.



Police have set up a hotline for members of the public with information that could lead to the perpetrators.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for further updates.