8 people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase

BERLIN: At least eight people were killed in two shooting incidents on late Wednesday (Feb 19) near the German city of Frankfurt, a police spokesman said.

The shootings targeted shisha bars in the town of Hanau, located about 20km from Frankfurt, according to local media.



An unknown number of attackers were still at large, added police, who have launched a major manhunt.



A car covered with rescue blankets stands in front of a bar in Hanau, Germany on Feb. 20, 2020. (Photo: AP/Michael Probst)

The first attack occurred at a bar in the centre of the city around 10pm (2100 GMT), police and reports said. Witnesses reported hearing a dozen shots, local media said.



The attacker, or attackers, then fled the scene in a dark-coloured car, according to police. There was then a second shooting.

According to local media reports, three people were killed in front of the first bar and five in front of the second.



Heavily armed police sealed off two streets in the city where ambulances had rushed, and a police helicopter hovered over the city.



The motive for the shootings is still unclear.



Police have set up a hotline for members of the public with information that could lead to the perpetrators.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for further updates.