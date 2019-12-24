A decade on earth captured from space

A decade on earth captured from space

A March 14, 2011 satellite view of Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant after explosion
The Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant is seen after an explosion, in this handout satellite image taken March 14, 2011 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.
LONDON: The biggest news events of the past decade have been chronicled from space.

The last 10 years have seen a boom in the use of satellite imagery for reporting, led by a growth in commercial satellites that has slashed the cost of such images, and advances in technology that have made high-resolution images from many parts of the world accessible, almost instantly, even on a phone.

US satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies Inc has released satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade – from natural disasters to war to the construction of Apple's "Spaceship" headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The images range from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico to the launch of China's first domestically produced aircraft carrier, the Shandong, from a base on the shore of the disputed South China Sea last month.

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Maxar specialises in satellites for Earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics.

A June 10, 2010 satellite view of the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico
An oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico is seen in this WorldView-2 multi-spectral handout image taken June 10, 2010 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

An August 23, 2010 satellite view of Sendai, Japan before tsunami
Sendai, Japan is seen before a tsunami hit, in this handout satellite image taken August 23, 2010 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

A March 12, 2011 satellite view of Sendai, Japan after tsunami hit
Sendai, Japan is seen after a tsunami hit, in this handout satellite image taken March 12, 2011 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

A February 22, 2011 satellite view of people gathering at Tahrir Square, Cairo
People gather at Tahrir Square, Cairo on February 22, 2011, in this handout satellite image released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

Apple Spaceship Cupertino Maxar
The construction site of the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California in a satellite image taken on Dec 29, 2013. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

A May 15, 2016 satellite view of the Viedma Glacier in Argentina
The Viedma Glacier in Argentina is seen in this handout satellite image taken May 15, 2016 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

A November 9, 2018 satellite view of Paradise Pines, California during the Camp Fire
The Camp Fire is seen burning in Paradise Pines, California in this handout WorldView-3 SWIR satellite image taken November 9, 2018 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

Bakr al-Baghdadi satellite image Maxar
The residence of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after a US military raid in a satellite image taken on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

China Dalian Liaoning aircraft carrier Maxar satellite image
A Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong is seen in Dalian, China in a satellite image taken on April 26, 2019. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Fiery Cross Reef Maxar satellite image
Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea in a satellite image taken on Jan 15, 2013. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Fiery Cross Reef Maxar 2017
The build-up on Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea in a satellite image taken on Mar 9, 2017. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Source: Reuters

