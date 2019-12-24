A decade on earth captured from space

LONDON: The biggest news events of the past decade have been chronicled from space.

The last 10 years have seen a boom in the use of satellite imagery for reporting, led by a growth in commercial satellites that has slashed the cost of such images, and advances in technology that have made high-resolution images from many parts of the world accessible, almost instantly, even on a phone.

US satellite imagery company Maxar Technologies Inc has released satellite images from some of the biggest news events of the past decade – from natural disasters to war to the construction of Apple's "Spaceship" headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The images range from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico to the launch of China's first domestically produced aircraft carrier, the Shandong, from a base on the shore of the disputed South China Sea last month.

Headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Maxar specialises in satellites for Earth imagery, geospatial data and analytics.



An oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico is seen in this WorldView-2 multi-spectral handout image taken June 10, 2010 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

Sendai, Japan is seen before a tsunami hit, in this handout satellite image taken August 23, 2010 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

Sendai, Japan is seen after a tsunami hit, in this handout satellite image taken March 12, 2011 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

People gather at Tahrir Square, Cairo on February 22, 2011, in this handout satellite image released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

The construction site of the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California in a satellite image taken on Dec 29, 2013. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

The Viedma Glacier in Argentina is seen in this handout satellite image taken May 15, 2016 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

The Camp Fire is seen burning in Paradise Pines, California in this handout WorldView-3 SWIR satellite image taken November 9, 2018 and released on December 24, 2019 by Maxar Technologies. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS.

The residence of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi after a US military raid in a satellite image taken on Nov 12, 2019. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

A Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong is seen in Dalian, China in a satellite image taken on April 26, 2019. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Reuters)

Fiery Cross Reef in the South China Sea in a satellite image taken on Jan 15, 2013. (Photo: Maxar Technologies/Reuters)