A tearful Kanye West launches presidential campaign with rambling rally

WASHINGTON: In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, rapper Kanye West ranted against abortion, argued policy with attendees and at one point broke down in tears.

West, 43, a former supporter of President Donald Trump who has left voters befuddled over whether his campaign is genuine or a publicity stunt to help sell albums or merchandise, delivered rambling remarks during the event at a Charleston, South Carolina, wedding venue and convention center on Sunday (Jul 19).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In remarks that lasted just over an hour, he denounced abortion, swore, called on random members to speak, appeared to be putting forward policy proposals on the fly, and made comments that left even those in attendance muttering in disbelief.

"Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves work for other white people," he said at one point when discussing economic inequality.

The event, which was livestreamed on YouTube and carried on local television stations, did little to clarify whether West is genuinely attempting to win the presidency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The campaign he launched with a Jul 4 tweet has already missed several deadlines to appear on key state ballots, but he is listed on the ballot in Oklahoma.

He has offered virtually no details about his campaign, but the hip-hop star - who famously wore a "Make America Great Again" cap to a 2018 Oval Office meeting with Trump -- said he no longer supports the president.

At times during the rally, he even seemed to suggest he was more interested in disseminating a message than winning the presidency.

"Freedom does not come from an election. The freedom comes from you not loading up the pornography. The freedom comes from you not taking the Percoset," he said at one point.

West appeared on stage with "2020" shaved into the back of his head and wearing what appeared to be a bullet-proof jacket marked "security"."

He argued that abortion should be legal but heavily discouraged, suggesting he would promote a policy as president that anyone who gives birth to a child be given US$1 million "or something in that family."

West referred to the Bible and Christian teachings multiple times, and broke down in tears at one point while describing how he had wanted his wife Kim Kardashian to get an abortion when she was pregnant with North, their oldest daughter. He then revealed his father also had wanted to abort him.

"My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would've been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy," West said, bursting into tears.

He later shouted, "I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter!"

West's speech, clips of which went viral on social media, provoked confusion, anger and concern for the musician's mental health.

The event carried few similarities with typical polished candidate events. The venue appeared to lack audience microphones, so West repeatedly told the crowd to be silent so audience members he called on could be heard.

The event was for registered guests only, and all attendees were required to sign a COVID-19 liability release form as well as wear masks and practice social distancing, US media reported.