About 500,000 people evacuated in Oregon as wildfires rage

LOS ANGELES: Half a million people have been evacuated in Oregon, state officials said Thursday (Sep 10), as unprecedented wildfires rage along the US West Coast.

"Firefighters are prioritising life safety as they battle a record 900,000 acres of wildfires across Oregon," a statement said.

"An estimated 500,000 Oregonians have been evacuated and that number continues to grow."

Over the past 48 hours, four people died from fires in California, while four were killed in Oregon and a 1-year-old boy died in Washington state, police reported.

Thousands faced evacuation orders in the three states.

Oregon has borne the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires raging across the western United States this week. Around 3,000 firefighters have been battling nearly three dozen blazes in Oregon, and fire officials saying about twice as many personnel are needed to bring those conflagrations under control.



Police have opened a criminal investigation into at least one Oregon blaze, the Almeda Fire that started in Ashland near the border with California, Ashland Police Chief Tighe O'Meara said.



O'Meara said investigators were treating the origins of the Almeda fire as suspicious.

"We have good reason to believe that there was a human element to it. so we're going to pursue it as a criminal investigation until we have reason to believe that it was otherwise," he told Reuters.