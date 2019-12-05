Acadia Pharma's psychosis drug proven better than placebo in dementia patients

REUTERS: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday dementia patients taking its drug Nuplazid were nearly three times less prone to a psychotic relapse than those on placebo.

The drugmaker's late-stage trial testing Nuplazid, stopped in September after positive results, enrolled 392 patients aged 74.5 years on average.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patients on the drug experienced a 65per cent reduction rate in relapses of dementia-related psychotic episodes, the company said.

Chief Executive Officer Stephen Davis said Acadia planned to meet with the U.S. regulator in the first half of next year to discuss filing for Nuplazid's approval to include dementia-linked psychosis on its label.

There are no FDA-approved treatments for the condition, characterized by hallucinations and delusions.

The company estimates there are about 2.4 million dementia-related psychosis patients in the United States, about 70per cent of whom have Alzheimer's.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About 1.2 million patients have been diagnosed and are being treated with older-generation anti-psychotics and anti-depressants, Davis noted.

Acadia said 4.8per cent of patients taking Nuplazid had serious side effects, compared with 3.6per cent of patients in the placebo group.

Nuplazid was approved to treat psychosis linked to Parkinson's disease in 2016 and Acadia recorded net product sales of US$223.8 million last year.

The drug comes at a list price of US$3,100 a month.

Acadia, also testing Nuplazid for use in patients with schizophrenia and major depressive disorder, declined to comment on future pricing.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias, Dania Nadeem and Deena Beasley; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)