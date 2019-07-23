Acadia's schizophrenia treatment fails to meet main goal of late-stage study

REUTERS: Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its add-on treatment for schizophrenia failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

In the study, 396 patients with moderate-to-severe psychotic symptoms were given Acadia's treatment pimavanserin or placebo as an add-on to their current antipsychotic treatment, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)