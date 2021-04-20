Activist Thunberg's foundation to donate €100,000 for COVID-19 vaccine

STOCKHOLM: Climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday her foundation will donate €100,000 (US$120,290) to support more equitable global COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

"About 1 in 4 people in high-income countries have received a COVID-19 vaccine, compared with just 1 in more than 500 in low-income countries," she tweeted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thunberg had earlier hit out at nations she said were unwilling to share vaccines with those that have little access to the drugs.

She has also said she does not plan to go to the United Nations climate conference due to be held in Scotland in November over concerns that inequality of access to COVID-19 vaccines will leave many countries unable to attend.

"I urge the global community to follow Greta's example and do what they can," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram