Adamas drug to help MS patients walk does not show expected clinical benefit

REUTERS: Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday its drug to treat walking impairment in patients with multiple sclerosis did not show the clinical benefit the drugmaker was hoping for in a late-stage trial.

The company said it would assess the potential for the treatment, Gocovri, in MS patients before determining its continued investment in the program.

While a higher dose of the treatment taken at bedtime improved walking speed among patients with multiple sclerosis, it did not have any significant effect on secondary goals.

Multiple sclerosis is a disabling autoimmune disease that damages the central nervous system and can lead to fatigue, pain, vision loss, impaired coordination and motor skills.

Gocovri is currently approved to treat a side-effect caused by a commonly prescribed Parkinson's drug and generated sales of US$13.9 million in the latest quarter.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

