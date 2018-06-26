Advisor says Lopez Obrador government could hold oil auctions

MEXICO CITY: A government headed by leading Mexican presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador could hold auctions of oil drilling rights as long as a review does not find problems in existing contracts, a top advisor to the candidate said on Monday.

Lopez Obrador is leading ahead of the July 1 vote and he has suggested he could suspend the sale of oil rights to private companies if he finds signs of corruption in contracts awarded under the current government's opening of the energy industry.

However Alfonso Romo, Lopez Obrador's top business advisor, told reporters such auctions could continue if a review of contracts that have already been awarded to private companies showed no problems.

Romo said he felt "at ease" with what he had reviewed so far regarding the landmark energy opening under current President Enrique Pena Nieto.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)