Aeromexico plane crashes in Mexico's Durango state, no details on casualties

MEXICO CITY: An Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger plane crashed on take off from the Durango airport in northern Mexico on Tuesday (Jul 31), the airline said, with the state's civil protection agency saying there were so far no reports of deaths.



The plane carrying 97 passengers and four crew heading from Durango to the capital Mexico City, "crashed on take off" around 4.00pm (5.00am Singapore time Wednesday), the country's Transport Minister Gerardo Ruiz Esparza said on Twitter.



TV images showed the tail of a plane bearing an Aeromexico logo emerging from scrubland and a column of smoke rising into the sky. A reporter for network Milenio said some passengers had survived and walked to a highway to seek help.



The Mexican airline said on Twitter that flight number 2431 was an Embraer 190 with a capacity for 100 passengers and was bound for Mexico City when it crashed.

Shortly after taking off, the plane made an emergency landing about 10 kilometres from the airport, Alejandro Cardoza, a spokesman for the state's civil protection agency, said on local television.



Governor Jose Rosas Aispuro said on local television that the plane was bound for Mexico City.

"The plane was taking off," said Rosas Aispuro, adding that witnesses told him there was "a bang" and then without warning the plane was on the ground.

Embraer did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the Mexican incident.



"I pray that the crew and all the passengers are OK," said Mexico President Enrique Pena Nieto.

