Afghan army helicopter crashes, killing 25 on board-officials

KABUL: An Afghan army helicopter crashed in southwestern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing 25 crew and passengers, provincial officials said.

Naser Mehri, a spokesman for the governor of western Farah province, said two army helicopters were on their way to neighbouring Herat province when one lost control.

He said the aircraft crashed in bad weather. A Taliban spokesman said the militants shot it down.

(Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi, Writing by Hamid Shalizi, Editing by Nick Macfie)