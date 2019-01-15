Afghan-German man detained on suspicion of passing data to Iran - prosecutor

BERLIN: German authorities on Tuesday detained a 50-year old Afghan-German dual national who worked for the German military on suspicion of passing data to an Iranian intelligence agency, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The suspect, identified only as Abdul Hamid S., will go before a judge later Tuesday, the statement said.

Advertisement

"Abdul Hamid S. is strongly suspected of having worked for a foreign intelligence agency. The suspect was a language expert and cultural adviser for the Bundeswehr. In this capacity, he is believed to have passed insights to an Iranian intelligence agency," it said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Riham Alkousaa)