Afghan Taliban kill 12 in car bomb attack on military base: officials

KABUL: The Afghan Taliban killed at least 12 security force members in a car bomb attack on a military base in the southern province of Maidan Wardak on Monday, officials said.

More than 28 security officials were wounded in the attack at the sprawling military base when the militants detonated the car bomb and two gunmen entered the compound, government officials said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility.

(Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; Editing by Nick Macfie)