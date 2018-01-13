African Union demands apology from Trump over 'shithole' remarks: Report

WASHINGTON DC: The 55-country African Union (AU) has demanded that US president Donald Trump apologise for saying the US should not accept immigrants from “shithole” African nations like Haiti, The Hill reported on Saturday (Jan 13).



According to the Washington-based news website, AU said that Trump’s remarks “dishonour the celebrated American creed and respect for diversity and human dignity”. The union also added that the Trump administration has a “huge misunderstanding” of the continent.



Trump’s comments were also condemned by a group of African ambassadors to the United Nations, who demanded a retraction and apology for Trump’s “outrageous, racist and xenophobic” comments, The Hill reported.



On Friday, AU chief Moussa Faki's spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo had also said Trump's comment "truly flies in the face of accepted behaviour and practice".

"This is even more hurtful given the historical reality of just how many Africans arrived in the United States as slaves, and also terribly surprising as the United States remains a massively positive example as just how migration can give birth to a nation," Kalondo said.

The comments were "clearly" racist, Kalondo said, but stressed the US was "much stronger than the sum total of one man."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The United Nations human rights office on Friday had also rejected Trump's comments, branding his remarks as "racist".



The US president tweeted a denial early Friday about the comments allegedly made on Thursday at a White House meeting with lawmakers on immigration reform.

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made - a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018



